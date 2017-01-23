2 Shot, 1 Killed While Waiting At Detroit Bus Stop

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two young men were shot, one of them fatally, at a Detroit bus stop Sunday evening.

Police say the pair, who worked together at Fast Blast Car Wash at Livernois and Warren, were waiting for a bus near that business when an unknown suspect walked up to them and opened fire.

One of the victims, who police said was in his 20s, died at the scene. His 19-year-old friend ran away down the street and onto a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus.

Steve Yaldoo, who owns the Livernois McGraw Market in the area, said he witnessed a commotion in the aftermath.

“I walked out of the store and I see a lot of police vehicles at a bus stop; EMS was coming. No one knew exactly what was going on,” Yaldoo told WWJ Newsradio 950. “There was a bus, and people standing outside of the bus, and it seemed like they were just waiting for something. I don’t know what.”

Police said nearly a dozen shots were fired. There have been no arrests and police have not discussed a possible motive.

The younger victim was last reported hospitalized in stable condition.

No names were released.