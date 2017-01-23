20-Year-Old Women Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Detroit

January 23, 2017 12:31 PM
fatal crash

DETROIT (WWJ) -Police are searching for a suspect after a young woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

According to Detroit police, it happened at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Tireman and Faust on the city’s west side.

Police said the 20-year-old victim was driving along Tireman in a 2014 Chrysler 200 when another driver — in what was believed to be a 2005 Mercury Milan — ignored the stop sign at Faust, crashing into the woman’s car.

The responsible driver then fled the scene, police said, and investigators were still looking for him or her on Monday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Her name was not immediately released.

While an investigation continues, police are looking for tips. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detroit police.

