Antonio Brown’s Locker Room Video Can Be Explained By ‘Big-Time Marketing Deal With Facebook’ [REPORT]

It was more than coincidence that Antonio Brown took to Facebook Live after his team’s divisional round playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per NFL.com, Brown has a marketing deal with Facebook worth somewhere in the high six-figures:

The star pass-catcher, who drew the public ire of coach Mike Tomlin, will play against the Patriots on Sunday, a week after opening up his team’s postgame locker room to hundreds of thousands of people via a live stream video. And he did so as a company man.

So yes, business appears to be boomin’.

Brown’s video caught Tomlin using a number of expletives as he talked about the Steelers’ upcoming matchup with the Patriots. The coach later rebuked him for breaking locker room code, calling Brown’s actions, among other things, “selfish.”

In light of the wide receiver’s personal connection with Facebook, it’s hard to disagree.