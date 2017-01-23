Authorities Identify Girl Killed In Accident At Dearborn Heights School

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ/AP) – Authorities have released the name of a 3-year-old girl who died after being struck during recess by a table that folded into a school gym wall in Dearborn Heights.

Police said the table fell Friday morning from a wall at St. Albert the Great Parish and on top of the girl, identified Monday as Lilliana Kerr.

“The incident was witnessed by a gym full of small children, all of whom were horrified,” according to a news release.

The girl, who was enrolled at a Head Start program at the school, was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office says she died of accidental blunt-force trauma.

Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency, which operates the Head Start program, offered condolences to the child’s family and says it’s working with law enforcement amid an investigation into the accident.

Meantime, an online GoFundMe campaign is raising funds for funeral expensive, with more than $18,000 pledged for the Tabatha, the single mother of Lillliana, and two other children.

A family spokesperson said Walker’s Speak Easy, on Beech Daly in Dearborn Heights, will hold an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner this Friday from 11 a.m. through closing. Bands and DJs will donate their time and there will be a raffle to help the family.

Grief counseling is being offered at the school.

