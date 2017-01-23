Beware, Snowmobilers: Winter Warmup Affecting Trails

January 23, 2017 7:49 PM

LANSING (AP) — Beware, snowmobilers: The winter warmup is creating poor trail conditions in some parts of Michigan.

The state Department of Natural Resources says low-lying areas and places exposed to the sun are especially vulnerable. Forecasts indicate temperatures will remain unseasonably mild and snowfall will be minimal for the next few days at least.

Most trails in the Upper Peninsula are open and in good shape. But the DNR says riders should be cautious and alert for changing conditions.

In the northern Lower Peninsula, most trails are in fair to poor condition but remain open.

Trails in southern Michigan are closed.

Riders can check websites of local snowmobile grant sponsors or the Michigan Snowmobile Association for trail updates.

Information is available at http://www.michigan.gov/dnrtrails

 

