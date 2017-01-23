Cybersecurity Training Center Opening At Wayne State

WARREN (AP) — Wayne State University is scheduled to celebrate the grand opening of a cybersecurity training center.
A ribbon-cutting will be held Tuesday morning for the Michigan Cyber Range Hub at Wayne State’s Advance Technology Education Center in Warren.
The cyber range hub will provide space for cybersecurity training, business services and hands-on educational opportunities. Cybersecurity test demonstrations will follow the ribbon-cutting
The Michigan Cyber Range is operated by Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Merit Network. It prepares cybersecurity professionals to detect, prevent and mitigate cyberattacks in a real-world setting.
Another hub also has opened at Pinckney Community High School.
