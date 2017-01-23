Cybersecurity Training Center Opening At Wayne State

January 23, 2017 11:45 PM
Filed Under: Wayne State University

WARREN (AP) — Wayne State University is scheduled to celebrate the grand opening of a cybersecurity training center.

A ribbon-cutting will be held Tuesday morning for the Michigan Cyber Range Hub at Wayne State’s Advance Technology Education Center in Warren.

The cyber range hub will provide space for cybersecurity training, business services and hands-on educational opportunities. Cybersecurity test demonstrations will follow the ribbon-cutting

The Michigan Cyber Range is operated by Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Merit Network. It prepares cybersecurity professionals to detect, prevent and mitigate cyberattacks in a real-world setting.

Another hub also has opened at Pinckney Community High School.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia