Detroit Auto Show Attendance Tops 800k Helping NAIAS End On High Note

January 23, 2017 6:55 AM
DETROIT (WWJ) – The 2017 North American International Auto Show is officially in the books.

Doors closed Sunday night after welcoming 98,000 people for the day — bringing total ticketed attendance for this year’s show to more than 806,000.

Analysts say this year’s auto show pumped about $450 million dollars into the regional economy.

Milder winter temperatures combined with a cautiously optimistic buying public helped push the numbers into the positive category.

The annual event includes two weeks of welcoming brand-defining products, emerging mobility technologies, top government officials – including then-Vice President Joe Biden – and leading auto and tech thinkers.

From the opening press preview days kicking the show into high gear with announcements of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year — a new category for the show.

The Chevrolet Bolt announced as the Car of the Year, the Honda Ridgeline named Truck of the Year, while getting the nod in a brand new category for Utility is the Chrysler Pacifica.

Pixar Animation Studios let their presence be known at the 2017 auto show. They gave an early look at their upcoming summer film, “Cars 3” and debuted a life-size version of one of the film’s stars.

The increase in attendance translates to about $20 million dollars more from last year . The Charity Preview raised nearly $5.2 million for children’s charities in Detroit.

