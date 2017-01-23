Detroit Pistons To Honor George Blaha As Part Of “Best Of Seven” Series

January 23, 2017 1:39 PM
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club will honor George Blaha’s 40-plus years with the organization as part of the team’s “Best of Seven” series when the San Antonio Spurs make their final visit to The Palace on Friday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Blaha will share his favorite Pistons and Palace memories as “Voice of the Pistons” during a special halftime ceremony and the first 10,000 fans will receive a commemorative George Blaha bobblehead. Additionally, in-game entertainment will be programmed utilizing the Pistons Programming Network’s “Unforgettable Moments” platform to relive memories and highlights throughout his broadcasting history.

The longest-tenured play-by-play announcer in the State of Michigan, Blaha was an inductee to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2008, named the Ty Tyson Award winner from the Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association in 2002 and voted Michigan Sports Broadcaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sports Writers Association in 2003 and 2007.

Fans can share their memories socially and join the conversation by engaging the Detroit Pistons Twitter handle (@detroitpistons) and Facebook page (facebook.com/detroitpistons) while utilizing the hashtag #DetroitBasketball. Additional content will be available by downloading the Pistons Mobile App (Pistons.com/mobile).

Upcoming “Best of Seven” series games include:

Wednesday, February 8 Los Angeles Lakers 7:30 p.m. Isiah Thomas Appearance
Friday, February 10 San Antonio Spurs 7:30 p.m. George Blaha 40-plus Year Celebration
Sunday, February 26 Boston Celtics 6:00 p.m. Richard Hamilton Jersey Retirement
Tuesday, February 28 Portland Trail Blazers 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 6 Chicago Bulls 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28 Miami HEAT 7:30 p.m.

Individual game tickets for “Best of Seven” series games are available online at http://www.pistons.com and at all TicketMaster outlets or by calling 800-745-3000. Fans interested in placing a deposit for next season at Little Caesars Arena can contact Palace sales representatives at 248-377-0100 or by visiting The Palace Ticket Store.

