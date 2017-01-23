Detroit’s Favorite Mascot PAWS To Deliver Flowers For Valentine’s Day

January 23, 2017 12:10 PM
Detroit Tigers, Paws

DETROIT – Roses are red, wrapped in blue, PAWS is orange and has a surprise for you. The Detroit Tigers, in partnership with Kroger, are sending Valentine’s wishes across Metro Detroit. Tigers mascot PAWS will be dressed up in a tuxedo, portraying “Cupid” for couples who would like flowers delivered to their sweetheart on Sunday, February 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday, February 13 between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For $150 individuals can purchase a one dozen red rose bouquet wrapped in Tigers colors with a personalized flower tag, a large personalized Valentine’s Day card and a 15 minute PAWS appearance. All deliveries must be within 30 miles of Comerica Park.

To arrange for purchase or for additional information visit tigers.com/cupid. Limited number of packages available.

