Henry Ford Museum Changing Name To Reflect Innovation Focus

DEARBORN (WWJ/AP) – The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn is changing its name to better convey the museum’s collection and its core focus on innovation.

Starting Monday, the museum will be known as the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. The museum was founded by auto pioneer Henry Ford and is part of The Henry Ford, a popular tourist destination.

Patricia Mooradian, president of The Henry Ford, said in a statement that the museum “has always been about ideas and innovations that changed the world.” She says adding the word innovation to the museum’s name “clearly defines the museum’s focus.”

Mooradian clarified that the “The Henry Ford” moniker would remain in use when in reference to the museum and Greenfield Village as a combined attraction.

“While the name of the overall destination remains the Henry Ford,” she said, in a video posted Monday, “extending the Henry Ford Museum’s name to include the word innovator better serves our visitors, not only in this community, but across the country and around the globe as it effectively conveys the core idea that threads through the museum’s key collections — innovation.”

Mooradian said innovation comes in many forms, whether it is a technological idea, a social movement or a new way of thinking,” all of which she says can be found on display at the museum.

‘The museum’s core promise has always been to activate people’s imaginations and to ignite that spark that is in each and every one of us to make a difference,” she said.

The Henry Ford also will collaborate on the development of courses for students in grades 6-8 to foster problem-solving, creativity and innovation.

For museum tickets, hours, directions and more information, visit www.thehenryford.org.

