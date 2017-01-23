Lingerie Model Who Also Is A New York Cop Has The Internet Going Crazy [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
Samantha Sepulveda is a New York City cop but it’s not her stellar police work that is grabbing national attention.
She is also a lingerie model and her Instagram page has over 137,000 followers. The 32-year-old recently sat down with the New York Post to talk about her notoriety.
Keep your hands where we can see them.
Of course the officer has been told “you can arrest me anytime!” because I’m sure almost every male who does get arrested by her would say that.
The NEW YORK POST 😳 @nypost (Page 3). Photo by @drew_santos 🐱out of 👜 ……. I pleaded with the writer (wonderful woman Susan) to refrain from using the name of my department. I refused to provide that information but she was able to find it as it's public knowledge. I apologize for any inconvenience. Fortunately the article is positive and light hearted ……. I am however honored, blessed and grateful. Thank you all again for your continued support 🙏🏼 #womensmarch #nypost #strongwomen #newspaper #article
💕…And so she continued to TWIRL in the wind knowing it will lead HER to HIM✨ — #SamanthaSepulveda ______________________________________ @darkbokeh X @abel.psd X @thimslick09 X @victoriassecret X @alexandermcqueen X @losangeles_city ______________________________________ (If you think this is about you, it is🙄😉😏) #westcoast #photoshoot #sammysep #internationalmodel
According to the New York Post:
Sepulveda refused to name her police department to avoid any notoriety, but a New York government website identifies her as an officer in Freeport, LI, making $143,000 last year.
Sepulveda also use to be quite the athlete while growing up as she played lacrosse at the University of Massachusetts on scholarship and was known as the “firecracker of the team.” I wonder how many guys have been dared by their friends to do something silly just so they can be arrested by the model/cop who goes by the name of “sammysep” on Instagram?