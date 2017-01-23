Lions K Matt Prater Named To 2017 Pro Bowl

January 23, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Matt Prater, Pro Bowl

Allen Park, Mich. – Detroit Lions K Matt Prater was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl, the National Football League announced today. Prater is the first Lions kicker to be named to the Pro Bowl since K Jason Hanson (2000).

He replaces Atlanta Falcons K Matt Bryant, who is unable to participate due to the Falcons’ advancing to Super Bowl LI.

In 2016, Prater connected on a career-high 31 field goals, the third-highest single-season total in team history behind Hanson (34 in 1993 and 32 in 2012). His 124 points scored in 2016 rank sixth in franchise history, marking the eighth time a Lions player has reached 120+ points in a single season.

His 54-yard field goal against the Packers (1/1) in Week 17 was Prater’s seventh 50-yard field goal of the season, the second-most 50-yard field goals ever in a season by a Lions kicker behind only Hanson’s eight in 2008. His seven 50-yard field goals in 2016 were tied for second-most in the NFL and also marked a career single-season high, surpassing the six he made while with Denver in 2013. Prater’s 17 40+-yard field goals this season also tied for the second-most in the NFL and rank second all-time in Lions single-season history behind Hanson’s 18 in 2012.

As part of the Lions’ NFL-record eight fourth-quarter comeback wins in 2016, Prater converted on six game-winning or game-tying field goals with under 4:00 to play in the fourth quarter or overtime this season. Overall for his career, he has totaled 18 such field goals, including 12 field goals with under 2:00 to play.

Prater, who already owned the longest field goal in Lions history (59 yards in the 2015 regular season finale at Chicago, 1/3/16), kicked the second longest in team history at Minnesota (11/6) this season, a 58-yarder as regulation time expired to force overtime in a game Detroit would eventually win, 22-16.

The NFL will play the 2017 Pro Bowl on Sunday, January 29 in Orlando, Fla. at Camping World Stadium. Prater, who spent four seasons at the University of Central Florida (2002-05), played his home games at Camping World Stadium (formerly known as the Citrus Bowl) as a member of the Golden Knights football team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia