Madonna Says ‘Blowing Up The White House’ Comment ‘Taken Wildly Out Of Context’

WASHINGTON (WWJ/AP) – Madonna is on the defensive as Newt Gingrich says she “ought to be arrested” over comments made at the women’s rights march in Washington over the weekend.

During an interview on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, the Former Republican House Speaker referenced the pop singer having said she’s “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Gingrich said Madonna, a Michigan-native born Madonna Louise Ciccone, is part of “an emerging left-wing fascism” and should he held responsible.

In a statement Sunday on Instagram, Madonna said she “spoke in metaphor” and was only trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump’s election: with hope or with outrage.

“I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” Madonna wrote, adding that she hopes to effect change “with love.”

Gingrich says Madonna changed her tune because “she now understands she’s at risk.”

Madonna’s representative wasn’t immediately available to respond to Gingrich’s remarks.

