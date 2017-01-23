Make Your THAW Donation at One Detroit Credit Union Today!

Stop by any One Detroit Credit Union location and make your donation between January 22 – February 4. All donations received at One Detroit Credit Union locations (listed below) will be presented during the 14th Annual Winter Survival Radiothon.

One Detroit Credit Union – Detroit is not just a part of our name. It’s at the core of our mission.

Our Motor City roots run deep. We were founded in 1935 and have been an active member of the Detroit community ever since. When other financial institutions fled the city, we dug in. We stuck by our neighbors and expanded our scope to fill the gap in financial services. We believe banking access is a basic need. Our mission is to help people in our community who have been overlooked by the mainstream banking system by providing them with credible, fair and reasonably priced financial products and services. We have always and will continue to serve people in the city and suburbs who love Detroit as much as we do.

We proudly welcome members who live, work, worship or volunteer in Wayne County, and/or work in the communicating arts field.

Our unique suite of services offers all the amenities of a traditional credit union as well as unique programs designed to meet the needs of underbanked citizens.

Main Office

630 Howard Street

Detroit, MI 48226

Phone: (313) 965-8640 ext. 333

Lobby Hours:

M, T: 9:00am – 5:00pm

W: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Th: 9:00am – 5:00pm

F: 9:00am – 5:30pm



Highland Park Branch

15123 Woodward Ave

Highland Park, MI 48203

Phone: (313) 965-8640 ext. 333

Lobby Hours:

M, T: 9:00am – 5:30pm

W: 11:00am – 5:30pm

Th, F: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Sat: 9:00am – 1:00pm



Eastside Branch

14740 Mack Avenue

Detroit, MI 48215

Phone: (313) 965-8640 ext. 333

Lobby Hours:

M, T: 9:00am – 5:30pm

W: 11:00am – 5:30pm

Th, F: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Sat: 9:00am – 1:00pm