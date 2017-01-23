Mayor Could Catch Heat From Council In Comment Controversy

WARREN, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – City council members in suburban Detroit might ask that Mayor Jim Fouts take a lie detector test to disprove that he made racist and sexist comments.

Fouts insists it’s not his voice on recently released recordings – and he’s vowed not to quit as mayor of Warren.

The Warren City Council meets Tuesday. Council member Scott Stevens wants Fouts to take a lie detector test and undergo a voice analysis. But council member Robert Boccomino tells The Macomb Daily that he doubts the resolution will pass.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts faced public backlash in December when audio clips surfaced of him allegedly saying derogatory things about mentally handicapped people.

Now, another crop of audio has been released that also claims to be Fouts, this time talking about black people and older women. Motor City Muckraker posted the audio on Monday morning, just before Fouts was due to speak at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at Warren City Hall.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)