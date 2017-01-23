Metro Detroit’s New LED Streetlights Not Only Look Great, They Will Save Taxpayers Money

January 23, 2017 10:05 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) — Let there be light!

MDOT and DTE Energy say their unique public-private partnership has led to the installation of nearly 13,000 new energy-efficient LED street lights throughout Metro Detroit highways.

MDOT Director Kirk Steudle said the transformation took place over the course of the past year and that the change is striking.

“I flew in within the last month on an airplane at night and you can see the difference,” Steudle said. “The freeways used to be orange and now they’re white.”

You can even see the difference from space. Astronaut Shane Kimbrough tweeted a photo from the International Space Station last week of the Metro Detroit area sporting the new look.

The upgraded LED lights — which are 70 percent more efficient than the high-pressure sodium and mercury vapor lights they replaced — are expected to save $2 million in energy costs in the coming year.

“There’s more than just changing out light bulbs,” Michigan Lt. Governor Brian Calley said. “There are a lot of places where the wiring was gone, polls themselves that were just too far gone to save and had to be replaced. There was a lot of infrastructure replacement that had to happen.”

The cost of installing LED lighting does cost more up front, but the newer bulbs are cheaper to operate and last longer.

“This lighting system is going to be at 98 percent on for the next 14 years,” Steudle said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia