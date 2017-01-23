Michigan Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Amtrak Train

January 23, 2017 3:55 PM

CHELSEA (WWJ) – One person is dead after being hit by a Amtrak train near Chelsea, Michigan.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday as the victim was on foot near Dexter-Chelsea and Lima Center Roads, Chad French of Huron Valley Ambulance confirmed to WWJ Newsradio 950.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Details are sketchy at the time, with no information available about the pedestrian.  Reports said it was a man, although WWJ could not immediately confirm that with authorities.

Michigan State Police are investigating.

Stay with WWJ and CBSDetroit.com for more on this story.

