MLB Network: Justin Upton A Top-10 Left Fielder

January 23, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Justin Upton

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

For all the handwringing over Justin Upton’s performance last season, the fact remains the Tigers have one of the top left fielders in the game. That’s according to MLB Network, which ranked Upton seventh among players at his position heading into the 2017 season.

Upton was ranked one spot ahead of the Astros’ Carlos Beltran and one spot behind the Cardinals’ Randal Grichuk. The Brewers’ Ryan Braun led the way.

In his first season with the Tigers, Upton rebounded after a brutal first half to post 31 home runs, 87 RBI and a .775 OPS. To some, these numbers failed to justify Upton’s $22,125,00 annual salary, although the market said just the opposite.

Meanwhile, within the context of his career, Upton’s 2016 production was pretty much on par.

MLB Network compiled its positional rankings based on the following criteria:

“Taking into account player performance over several seasons with an emphasis on 2016, a number of offensive and defensive metrics both advanced and traditional, and projected performance for the upcoming season, MLB Network’s Top 10 Right Now! series ranks the top players at each position heading into the 2017 season.”

The complete ranking for left fielders is below.

1.    Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewers 

2.    Yoenis Cespedes, New York Mets 

3.    Starling Marte, Pittsburgh Pirates 

4.    Khris Davis, Oakland Athletics

5.    Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians

6.    Randal Grichuk, St. Louis Cardinals 

7.    Justin Upton, Detroit Tigers 

8.    Carlos Beltran, Houston Astros

9.    Brett Gardner, New York Yankees 

10.  Adam Duvall, Cincinnati Reds 

In addition to Upton, Ian Kinsler ranked fifth on MLB Network’s Top 10 Second Basemen list last week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia