Official Title For Star Wars Episode VIII Revealed

January 23, 2017 11:49 AM

CBS DETROIT – We now know the name of the much-anticipated eight chapter in the Skywalker film saga.

Star Wars Episode VIII will be “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The official title was revealed Monday on www.starwars.com.

It should be noted that they’re calling it the eight chapter in “the Skywalker saga” as it’s actually not the eighth film in the Star Wars universe — but the eighth in a timeline including the titular character Luke Skywalker. (The eight film in the Star Wars universe was”Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which came out last month and just hit a box office milestone at $1 billion globally).

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is scheduled for release by Lucasfilm and Disney on Dec. 15, 2017.

It will be interesting to see how and how much Luke Skywalker will appear in the film (he made only a quick cameo in the final scene of Episode VII, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”) Fans will also be waiting to discover how filmmakers handle the passing of actress Carrie Fisher, who starred as Luke’s twin sister, Princess Leia Organa.

Producers have said Fisher had completed filming of all her scenes for Episode VIII before her passing, but it’s unclear at this time how the story will deal with her character going forward. Fisher was slated to appear also in Episode IX, scheduled for release in 2019. Insiders have said Leia was to play a bigger part in Episode IX than in VIII.

