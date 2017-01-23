Reaction To The Death Of Royals Pitcher Yordano Ventura

January 23, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Kansas City Royals, Yordano Ventura

The Associated Press

Reaction to the death of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in a car crash Sunday in the Dominican Republic. Ventura, who played three full seasons with the Royals, was known to teammates by the nickname “Ace”:

___

“Such a sad day around the baseball community. … I will forever miss the battles we use to have! May you RIP my friend.” — Detroit Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez.

___

“What terrible news this morning! RIP Yordano. This kid was so talented and was only scratching the surface. Condolences to his family.” — Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price.

___

“Tragedy has no bias, people. Please, please be safe out there. Condolences to the Ventura family. #RIP Yordano, loved watching you throw.” — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Christ Archer.

___

“Awful news. Ruined the day. Way too young. Prayers to the families and everyone involved!” — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman.

“I love you my brother. I’m in disbelief and don’t know what to say. I love you ACE.” — Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer.

___

“I love you Ace. I don’t know what to say other than I’m going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE.” — Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.

___

“He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.” — Royals general manager Dayton Moore.

