Spurs Sign Joel Anthony After Waiving Him In Preseason

AUBURN HILLS, MI - OCTOBER 23: Hollis Thompson #31 of the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Anthony #50 of the Detroit Pistons and Nerlens Noel #4 of the Philadelphia 76ers wait for the rebound during the pre-season game on October 23, 2014 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Allen Einstein/NBAE via Getty Images)