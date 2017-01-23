U-Mich. Solar House Moving 175 Miles North To Evart

EVART, Mich. (AP) – A tiny solar house built by University of Michigan students is moving to northern Michigan after a decade in Ann Arbor.

Lisa and Matt Gunneson of Grand Rapids bought the house at auction and plan to move it to Evart in Osceola County. It’s been displayed at Matthaei Botanical Gardens.

The Gunnesons say they made a bid because they want to live a “simple, self-sufficient kind of life.” There’s another attraction: The couple were married at the botanical gardens.

The 660-square-foot house has solar panels and a battery storage system. It’s known as “MiSo.”

The Grand Rapids Press says MeadowLark Design + Build will move the house 175 miles north. The solar panels are working effectively and don’t need to be updated.

