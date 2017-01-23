Wife Killed, Husband Seriously Injured Riding Tandem Bike Struck By Car

January 23, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Accident, Tandem Bike

EATON COUNTY (WWJ) – Authorities in Eaton County say one woman is dead, one man seriously injured after being struck by a car while they were riding a tandem bike.

Police say a car struck Richard Pulliam, 66, and his wife Shelly, 65, while they were biking along Battle Creek Road and Cronk Highway — the car and the bike were traveling northbound — Shelly died at the scene.

Richard Pulliam is said to be in serious condition at Sparrow Hospital.

No details on what charges, if any, will be filed against the driver of the car.

