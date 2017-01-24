4 Charged In Case Of Elderly Warren Woman Tied Up, Robbed

WARREN (WWJ) – Four young men are facing charges after a 71-year-old woman was tied up and robbed in her Warren home.

Police say two of the suspects, identified as 21-year-old Dion Bryant of Center Line and 20-year-old Devon Hawkins of Detroit, wore surgical masks when they broke into the victim’s home — on Falmouth Drive near I-696 near Hoover — the morning of Jan. 19.

The elderly victim told investigators they bound her to a chair and then ransacked the house, taking valuables including a wedding ring given to her by her late husband. She said she gave up the PIN number to her bank card after the robbers threatened to kill her cat with a baseball bat.

The woman said the robbers mentioned her adult son by name.

Bryant is charged with two counts of armed robbery; two counts of home invasion, first degree; one count of home invasion, second degree; one count of false imprisonment, one count of receiving and concealing, and one count of possession of marijuana. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Hawkins is charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of home invasion, first degree. He also faces up to life in prison.

Two others are charged with crimes after the fact. Tyree Bolling-Brown, 19, of Center Line and Tyler Wade, 19, of Center Line each face one count of receiving and concealing.

All four were arrested in the evening following the crime and were arraigned Monday in 37th District Court.

Bryant is being held on a $605,000 cash or surety bond and must wear a tether and have no contact with the victim if he’s released. Bond for Hawkins was set lower at $100,000 cash or surety, with the same conditions.

Bonds for Bolling-Brown and Wade were set at $1,000 each.

A hearing for Bryant and Hawkins was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31. Court appearances for Bolling-Brown and Wade are yet to be scheduled.