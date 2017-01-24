CBS62[1]
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Detroit In Spring 2017

January 24, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: best of, Chase Hunt, Eat See Play, SEE
By Chase Hunt

2017 is another year for touring acts including musical artists and comedians alike. In the Spring, Detroit will have some of the biggest names in the industry visiting the areas various venues. This list provided compiles those acts that are worth checking out before the summer rush. Visit the venue website to purchase tickets before they’re sold out.

Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour 2017
Fox Theatre
2211 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 471-6611
www.olympiaentertainment.com/fox-theatre

Date: April 28, April 29, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Chris Rock will embark on his first tour in nine years in the years. The outspoken comedian will have enough material to fill venues throwing out race and political lines after a new U.S. Presidential Election. The jokes are sure to fly after a bizarre cycle that brought out the best and worst in so many who wouldn’t normally follow politics. He’ll also be able to touch on his experience hosting the 88th Academy Awards after a controversy having predominantly white nominations. Rock will perform two dates in the Spring and tickets start at $40 on Friday night and $54 on Saturday night.

Tom Segura
Royal Oak Music Theatre
318 West Fourth St.
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 399-2980
www.royaloakmusictheatre.com

Date: March 17, 2017 at 10:30 p.m.

Tom Segura officially made it in the limelight with Netflix releases “Completely Normal” and “Mostly” before appearing on other high profile nightly shows including “The Late Late Show” and “Conan.” The No Teeth No Entry Tour is taking Segura through major cities across the U.S. during the first few months of the year. Along with hitting those cities, he’ll play four nights in Washington D.C days after visiting Detroit and Chicago.

Artie Lang
MotorCity Casino Hotel
2901 Grand River Ave.
Detroit, MI 48201
(866) 782-9622
www.motorcitycasino.com

Date: March 10, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Open and honest (and quite the chuckle), Artie Lang is re-emerging after a suicide attempt in 2010 after a long history of drug abuse. The comedian received treatment and has beat his addiction, focusing on his love of making people laugh. In 2014, Lange’s “The Stench of Failure” special debuted on Comedy Central and put him back in the minds of comedy lovers. He’ll open up about that period in his life on the road, using comedy as a coping mechanism looking back on his struggles.

Gabriel Iglesias
Masonic Temple Theatre
500 Temple Avenue
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 638-2724
www.themasonic.com

Date: March 3, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is known for using character voicing and special sound effects incorporated with his comedy. He’ll visit Detroit on the heels of Spring to show off his vibrant personality. Iglesias released the DVD “Aloha Fluffy” following his 2013 tour and his first two DVDs “Hot & Fluffy” and “I’m Not Fat. I’m Fluffy” have crossed the million sold mark combined. Prices for the upcoming show start at $60.

Steve Martin And Martin Short
Meadow Brook Music Festival
3554 Walton Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48309
(248) 377-0100
www.palacenet.com/venues-events/meadow-brook-amphitheatre

Date: May 20, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Legendary funny men Steve Martin and Martin Short are pairing up for the “A Very Stupid Conversation” tour which comes to the Detroit area when weather is ready for outdoor venues. Playing off each other in a question and answer style, the duo will perform along with the audience and incorporate music into their routine having special guests The Steep Canyon Rangers. Martin’s career has spanned 50 years and Short burst onto the mainstream scene in the 1990s. The two played in the movie “Father of the Bride” together released in 1991.

