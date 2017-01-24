Best Comedy Shows Coming To Detroit In Spring 2017

By Chase Hunt 2017 is another year for touring acts including musical artists and comedians alike. In the Spring, Detroit will have some of the biggest names in the industry visiting the areas various venues. This list provided compiles those acts that are worth checking out before the summer rush. Visit the venue website to purchase tickets before they’re sold out.

Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour 2017

Fox Theatre

2211 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 471-6611

www.olympiaentertainment.com/fox-theatre Fox Theatre2211 Woodward Ave.Detroit, MI 48201(313) 471-6611 Date: April 28, April 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. Chris Rock will embark on his first tour in nine years in the years. The outspoken comedian will have enough material to fill venues throwing out race and political lines after a new U.S. Presidential Election. The jokes are sure to fly after a bizarre cycle that brought out the best and worst in so many who wouldn’t normally follow politics. He’ll also be able to touch on his experience hosting the 88th Academy Awards after a controversy having predominantly white nominations. Rock will perform two dates in the Spring and tickets start at $40 on Friday night and $54 on Saturday night.

Tom Segura

Royal Oak Music Theatre

318 West Fourth St.

Royal Oak, MI 48067

(248) 399-2980

www.royaloakmusictheatre.com Royal Oak Music Theatre318 West Fourth St.Royal Oak, MI 48067(248) 399-2980 Date: March 17, 2017 at 10:30 p.m. Tom Segura officially made it in the limelight with Netflix releases “Completely Normal” and “Mostly” before appearing on other high profile nightly shows including “The Late Late Show” and “Conan.” The No Teeth No Entry Tour is taking Segura through major cities across the U.S. during the first few months of the year. Along with hitting those cities, he’ll play four nights in Washington D.C days after visiting Detroit and Chicago.

Artie Lang

MotorCity Casino Hotel

2901 Grand River Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

(866) 782-9622

www.motorcitycasino.com MotorCity Casino Hotel2901 Grand River Ave.Detroit, MI 48201(866) 782-9622 Date: March 10, 2017 at 8 p.m. Open and honest (and quite the chuckle), Artie Lang is re-emerging after a suicide attempt in 2010 after a long history of drug abuse. The comedian received treatment and has beat his addiction, focusing on his love of making people laugh. In 2014, Lange’s “The Stench of Failure” special debuted on Comedy Central and put him back in the minds of comedy lovers. He’ll open up about that period in his life on the road, using comedy as a coping mechanism looking back on his struggles. Related: Best Oldies Music Bars In Detroit

Gabriel Iglesias

Masonic Temple Theatre

500 Temple Avenue

Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 638-2724

www.themasonic.com Masonic Temple Theatre500 Temple AvenueDetroit, MI 48201(313) 638-2724 Date: March 3, 2017 at 7 p.m. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is known for using character voicing and special sound effects incorporated with his comedy. He’ll visit Detroit on the heels of Spring to show off his vibrant personality. Iglesias released the DVD “Aloha Fluffy” following his 2013 tour and his first two DVDs “Hot & Fluffy” and “I’m Not Fat. I’m Fluffy” have crossed the million sold mark combined. Prices for the upcoming show start at $60.