Bruins Beat Red Wings 4-3 In OT

January 24, 2017 10:34 PM

By DOUG ALDEN/Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) – David Pastrnak scored with 46.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Pastrnak beat Detroit goalie Jared Coreau with a high slap shot and ended the Bruins’ four-game losing streak (0-3-1).

Brad Marchand had two goals, Kevan Miller also scored, and Pastrnak also had an assist for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots.

Mike Green had a goal and assist for the Red Wings, who extended their point streak to six straight games. Andreas Athanasiou and Tomas Tatar also scored and Henrik Zetterberg added two assists.

Coreau finished with 45 saves in his second start against the Bruins in less than a week. He was pulled just 5:13 into the Red Wings’ 6-5 shootout win at home last Wednesday after allowing three goals on eight shots.

 

 

