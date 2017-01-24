Burglars Rifle Through Detroit Assisted Living Facility, Steal Personal Info [VIDEO]

January 24, 2017 12:40 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are hoping the public can help identify and locate two suspects who were caught on camera breaking into and robbing an assisted living facility office.

The incident happened around 3:34 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the 5800 block of Emerald Springs Ct., near Mound Road just south of McNichols Road.

Images of the two suspects (police handout)

Police say the two suspects broke into the manager’s office through a window and stole several file folders containing personal information of residents who live at the facility. The suspects loaded the files into bins and then into a white SUV, which they escaped in.

Police have released video of the burglary, as well as still photos of the suspects.

The suspects' getaway vehicle (police handout)

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1147. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

