MSP Investigating After 100 ‘Inappropriate Pictures’ Of High Schoolers Are Shared On Social Media Site

January 24, 2017 11:47 PM
Filed Under: Davison High School

DAVISON, Mich., (WWJ) – An investigation is underway after police were tipped off to roughly a hundred ‘inappropriate pictures’ of high schools girls shared on social media.

The cyber-crimes unit of the Michigan State Police is now involved in the investigation.

Davison school district officials released a statement addressing the issue:

      …. officials at Davison High School were contacted by Michigan State Police and made aware of allegations of a website containing inappropriate pictures of high school age girls. Immediately, high school administration began an investigation. When it was determined the allegations were accurate, the district contacted Davison Township Police, which in turn handed the investigation over to the Michigan State Police, which has a cyber-crimes unit. The district has cooperated fully with the Michigan State Police.
      Parents should know that the site has been taken down and that those students involved and their families have been contacted and informed of the situation.
               We would encourage parents to take an opportunity to discuss the proper and                      appropriate use of social media with their children.

WXYZ-TV reports that investigators believe the teenager got his hands on these photos through the social media site Snapchat, and then decided to share them without anyone knowing.

So far, no charges have been filed against the 17-year-old.

Davison High School is in Oakland County.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for more on this developing situation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia