MSP Investigating After 100 ‘Inappropriate Pictures’ Of High Schoolers Are Shared On Social Media Site

DAVISON, Mich., (WWJ) – An investigation is underway after police were tipped off to roughly a hundred ‘inappropriate pictures’ of high schools girls shared on social media.

The cyber-crimes unit of the Michigan State Police is now involved in the investigation.

Davison school district officials released a statement addressing the issue:

…. officials at Davison High School were contacted by Michigan State Police and made aware of allegations of a website containing inappropriate pictures of high school age girls. Immediately, high school administration began an investigation. When it was determined the allegations were accurate, the district contacted Davison Township Police, which in turn handed the investigation over to the Michigan State Police, which has a cyber-crimes unit. The district has cooperated fully with the Michigan State Police.

Parents should know that the site has been taken down and that those students involved and their families have been contacted and informed of the situation.

We would encourage parents to take an opportunity to discuss the proper and appropriate use of social media with their children.

WXYZ-TV reports that investigators believe the teenager got his hands on these photos through the social media site Snapchat, and then decided to share them without anyone knowing.

So far, no charges have been filed against the 17-year-old.

Davison High School is in Oakland County.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for more on this developing situation.