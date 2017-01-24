FBI Searching For Man Who Posed As Google Employee At Oakland County School [PHOTOS]

January 24, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: Auburn Hills
This man falsely identified himself as a Google employee. (credit: FBI)

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for help to identify a man who posed as a Google employee at an Oakland County school.

According to federal investigators, the unknown person entered Oakland Christian School in Auburn Hills last Thursday at around 3 p.m., after school hours, wearing a Google jacket.

The man identified himself as a Google employee and asked several times to speak with the principal, but was told he was not available.

FBI investigators were able to determine that the man does not work for Google and they are now reaching out to the public for tips to identify him.

The man is described as a white male in his late 40s, average height and weight, clean shaven, with salt and pepper-colored hair. He was wearing sunglasses with light-colored side arms, a light-colored polo shirt under a navy blue jacked with a Google logo with a white ID card hanging from a royal blue lanyard.

The man left the scene in a light-colored late model sedan.

Security camera photos of the man were released on Tuesday.

As an investigation by the FBI, Oakland Resident Agency and the Auburn Hills Police Department continues, authorities are are asking anyone with information about the identity of this “person of interest” to call the FBI at 313-965-2323.

