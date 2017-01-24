Go Team! Detroit Lions Hosting Cheerleader Tryouts March 11-13

DETROIT (WWJ) – Time to break out those pompoms for your chance to be a professional cheerleader in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions will begin the audition and selection process for the 2017 – 2018 Detroit Lions Cheerleaders in the coming weeks with two pre-audition clinics open to interested candidates, followed by the audition weekend in March.

Candidates are encouraged to participate in one or both of the pre-audition clinics, where they will learn audition choreography and information about the audition process.

The Lions Cheerleaders, which debuted during the 2016 season, perform at all regular season home games in addition to making appearances in the community.

Pre-Audition Clinics

• Dates: Thursday, February 16 and Wednesday, March 1

• Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Cost: $25 for one or $40 for both days.

• Registrations must be completed at detroitlions.com/cheerleaders

Auditions

• Date: Saturday, March 11

— Callbacks: March 12 and 13

• Time: 8 a.m.

• Location: Ford Field

• Cost: $30

• Registration must be completed at detroitlions.com/cheerleaders