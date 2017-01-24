Photos Of Evidence Released In Hopes Of Finding Suspect In Death Of WSU Officer

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police have released new photos that they hope will lead to an arrest in the death of Wayne State University Police Officer Colin Rose.

Investigators are sharing pictures of a yellow flashlight and blue Magna bicycle– which they believe are items belonging to a suspect in the case. Rose, 29, was shot and killed while attempting to stop a man near campus in November.

The five-year veteran of the department, who worked in the canine unit, had just radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars and SUVs, and was about to speak to someone apparently on a bike, Detroit Police Chief James Craig told WWJ soon after the shooting.

A cash reward is up to $52,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case.