Southfield Police Seek Woman Who May Be In Danger: Who Is She? [PHOTO]

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Southfield police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who might be in danger.

The woman was apparently involved in an altercation at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel on American Drive off I-696 around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 8.

Police were called to the hotel to check on the woman’s safety, but officers were unable to locate her. Investigators believe that two males forced the woman to leave the hotel with them before officers arrived.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the woman and are requesting the public’s help to identify her so officers can speak to her and verify her safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 248-796-5500.