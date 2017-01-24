Steelers QB Roethlisberger Not Ruling Out Retirement

January 24, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t sure he’ll be back in 2017.

Roethlisberger said during his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday that he is going to take some time to evaluate whether he wants to keep playing. The two-time Super Bowl winner will turn 35 in March and has missed time in each of the last two seasons with knee issues. Roethlisberger is under contract through 2020.

Coach Mike Tomlin says Roethlisberger has mentioned possible retirement to the coaching staff at various points. Longtime Pittsburgh tight end Heath Miller, a good friend of Roethlisberger’s, retired last February at age 33.

Tomlin says he’s not alarmed by Roethlisberger questioning his future, adding Roethlisberger is “the most significant component of what we do.”

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

