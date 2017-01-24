Swanigan’s 25, 17 Help No. 20 Purdue Beat Michigan St 84-73

January 24, 2017 9:43 PM

By LARRY LAGE/AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Caleb Swanigan had 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 20 Purdue pull away to beat Michigan State 84-73 on Tuesday night.

The Boilermakers (17-4, 6-2 Big Ten) have won three straight, helping them have their best eight-game record in the conference since 2010-11.

The Spartans (12-9, 4-4) have lost three straight and four of five, forcing them to turn it around soon to improve their chances of playing in a 20th straight NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State’s Miles Bridges did his part with 33 points, breaking Scott Skiles’ freshman scoring record of 32 set in 1983 against Ohio State.

The Boilermakers were simply too big and balanced for the undersized and short-handed Spartans, whose biggest players, Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter, are out with knee injuries.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Swanigan led the way with his nation-leading 17th double-double.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia