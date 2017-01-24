Troopers’ Tri-State Effort To Raise Trafficking Awareness

DETROIT (AP) – State police in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio are raising awareness this week about human trafficking.

The Indiana State Police, the Michigan State Police and troopers with the State Highway Patrol in Ohio are once again partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking in the public education campaign.

The weeklong Tri-State Human Trafficking Initiative will offer instruction about detecting human trafficking to drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees.

A report released Monday by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office says law enforcement agencies reported 135 human trafficking investigations last year with 79 arrests and 28 convictions.

