Troopers’ Tri-State Effort To Raise Trafficking Awareness

January 24, 2017 5:10 AM

DETROIT (AP) – State police in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio are raising awareness this week about human trafficking.

The Indiana State Police, the Michigan State Police and troopers with the State Highway Patrol in Ohio are once again partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking in the public education campaign.

The weeklong Tri-State Human Trafficking Initiative will offer instruction about detecting human trafficking to drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees.

A report released Monday by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office says law enforcement agencies reported 135 human trafficking investigations last year with 79 arrests and 28 convictions.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia