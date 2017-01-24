Verlander Takes Down Twitter Hater Questioning Kate Upton And His Offseason Habits

By: Will Burchfield

It’s not a good idea to come at Justin Verlander on Twitter.

This is a lesson we’ve learned countless times in the past, thanks to this troll and this troll and this troll — oh, and this troll, too. But some people just can’t resist. Add Twitter user ‘Gokestar‘ to the list.

On Tuesday morning, this self-proclaimed Tigers fan decided to question Verlander’s offseason workout plan after teammate J.D. Martinez had tweeted a video of himself bulking up in the gym. Because Verlander hadn’t posted a similar video, Gokestar seemed to suggest the pitcher isn’t as committed to getting better and that this is somehow the fault of Kate Upton.

Exactly what I want to see athletes on my fav teams posting this time of year. Don't blame @JustinVerlander for his gf but… #CmonMan https://t.co/XXqPba5gX4 — Gokestar (@ddgokee) January 24, 2017

This obviously didn’t sit well with Verlander, who was quick to fire back.

He added on a few minutes later.

Side note… Ironic I wake up and see this idiotic tweet as I'm headed to the gym. 🙄 — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) January 24, 2017

For what it’s worth, here’s the video of Martinez, who’s casually repping 120-pound dumbbells. “Light weight,” as one onlooker adds.

For all the talk about Verlander being baseball’s best pitcher, is it possible we’re overlooking him as baseball’s best Twitter assassin? Along with his feuds with fans, he went after a couple of writers last season, first defending Michael Fulmer’s case for Rookie of the Year and then his own case for the Cy Young.