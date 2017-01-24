Verlander Takes Down Twitter Hater Questioning Kate Upton And His Offseason Habits

January 24, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Justin Verlander, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

It’s not a good idea to come at Justin Verlander on Twitter.

This is a lesson we’ve learned countless times in the past, thanks to this troll and this troll and this troll — oh, and this troll, too. But some people just can’t resist. Add Twitter user ‘Gokestar‘ to the list.

On Tuesday morning, this self-proclaimed Tigers fan decided to question Verlander’s offseason workout plan after teammate J.D. Martinez had tweeted a video of himself bulking up in the gym. Because Verlander hadn’t posted a similar video, Gokestar seemed to suggest the pitcher isn’t as committed to getting better and that this is somehow the fault of Kate Upton.

This obviously didn’t sit well with Verlander, who was quick to fire back.

He added on a few minutes later.

For what it’s worth, here’s the video of Martinez, who’s casually repping 120-pound dumbbells. “Light weight,” as one onlooker adds.

For all the talk about Verlander being baseball’s best pitcher, is it possible we’re overlooking him as baseball’s best Twitter assassin? Along with his feuds with fans, he went after a couple of writers last season, first defending Michael Fulmer’s case for Rookie of the Year and then his own case for the Cy Young.

