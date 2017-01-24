Warren Mayor: ‘Phony Audio Tapes’ Have Turned My Life Into A Nightmare

WARREN (WWJ) – Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says his life is a living “nightmare.”

In his latest Facebook posting, Fouts says the controversy surrounding what he calls “phony audio tapes” has turned his life upside down with the media in a relentless pursuit of a comment from him — and endless questions about when he will resign.

“Their view of me is dark and no room for the good I’ve done, nor any room for the real culprit or my right to privacy, my right to confront my accuser or my presumed innocence. The media in effect has become an electronic lynch mob and not expected to change their minds,” he wrote. “Before this nightmare, I anticipated watching the local TV news; now, I dread it because the TV stations repeat the phony tapes endlessly.”

Warren City Council will discuss the mayor as part of Tuesday night’s meeting. City council members might ask the mayor to take a lie detector test to disprove that he made racist and sexist comments.

Fouts has faced public backlash since December, when audioclips surfaced of him allegedly saying derogatory things about mentally handicapped people. Another crop of audio was released in early January, this time allegedly of Fouts talking disparagingly about black people and older women. Motor City Muckraker posted the audio just before Fouts was due to speak at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at Warren City Hall.

“This media frenzy ruined the solemn ceremony turning it into a media circus,” he said. “They even trampled over the Detroit Renaissance High School band instruments.”

Fouts insists it’s not his voice on the audio tapes and he’s vowed not to quit as mayor of Warren — despite calls from many federal, state and local officials and clergy to step down.

“What is most hurtful to me is my so-called political “friends” who called for my resignation-a rush to judgment. These ‘fair weather’ friends were more than eager in their elections to use my personal endorsement in their successful campaigns,” wrote Fouts. “This public ‘every politician for himself or herself’ desertion has caused me much personal anguish. I have learned that life has its ups-and-downs, but this has been downright disheartening to me, especially after helping those candidates with personal help and endorsements.”

The mayor says he’s even received death threats over the audio tapes.

“One described how he would like to put a noose around my neck and watch me choking until all the life was out of me,” Fouts wrote. “Another suggested that I need to do everyone a favor and commit suicide.”

Fouts said the silver lining in this dark experience is the “strong expressions of support” he’s received from Warren residents.

“I thank these loyal supporters from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote. “That confidence in me by Warren residents keeps me working hard on their behalf to continue creating a safe, clean, and well run city.”