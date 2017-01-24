Woman Found Dead In Upscale Oakland County Home; Man Questioned

COMMERCE TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating a murder in an upscale Oakland County neighborhood.

Police say a woman was found dead Monday night inside of a home on Applebrook Drive, in the Birkdale Pointe subdivision near Sleeth and Commerce roads in Commerce Township.

Investigators have not yet commented on the woman’s cause of death, but say the case is being treated as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

A man is currently being questioned by police; his connection to the case is not yet clear.

Evidence Tech gloves on lawn of Commerce Twp home where woman was found dead; Oak Cnty Sheriff questioning a male, poss. for murder. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/qlfZSJZlG3 — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) January 24, 2017

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.