3 Arrested After Helicopter Aids Oakland County Authorities In Chase

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Three men have been arrested after police chase in Oakland County by land and by air.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard says the chase started in the Pontiac area when it was discovered that one of the men had an outstanding felony warrant for an aggravated assault.

“The chase was kind of running through Pontiac and at one point command desk called the chase off, but we had the car followed by the aviation unit, “which was obviously was a very safe way to keep an eye on the vehicle until it emerged in a different area without quite as much traffic and concern,” Bouchard said.

“And then (deputies) kind of closed the dragnet in on them and caught the occupants and recovered the car.”

No one was hurt, Bouchard said, thanks to the strategy.

“Obviously the individuals in the car didn’t realize they were being followed by a helicopter,” the sheriff told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “Which is, you know, a really positive use of the helicopter.”

Bouchard said it turned out two out of the three occupants of the car had outstanding warrants, and will be probably be slapped with extra charges for fleeing police.

Their names were not immediately released.