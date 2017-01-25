Brewers Agree To Minor-League Deal With RHP Joba Chamberlain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have added another veteran to their bullpen after right-hander Joba Chamberlain agreed to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to the big-league camp.

The former New York Yankees reliever appeared in 20 games last season for the Cleveland Indians. He had a 2.25 ERA without recording a decision before being released by the Indians on July 10.

The 31-year-old Chamberlain gives Milwaukee another potential piece to the back end of its bullpen. The Brewers last week signed free-agent Neftali Feliz to a one-year deal after the right-hander pitched last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers need a closer after trading away Tyler Thornburg in the offseason to the Red Sox, and Jeremy Jeffress at the trade deadline last summer to Texas.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)