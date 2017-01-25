CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Charges Dropped Against Detroit Mom In 2011 Standoff With Police

January 25, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: detroit, Maryanne Godboldo, Standoff

DETROIT (WWJ) – A lengthy legal fight is finally over for a Detroit mom who held police on a 12-hour standoff over her right to refuse her daughter’s medication.

A judge on Wednesday dropped criminal charges against Maryanne Godboldo on the grounds that she’s too ill for a legal fight.

Police claimed Godboldo fired a warning shot when they arrived at her door in March of 2011, along with Social Services, and tried to take custody of her child.

Godboldo’s attorney Byron Pitts says there was never any proof that Godboldo, who 58 years old at the time, fired a shot. He says she was simply fighting for her right to ween her 13-year-old daughter off Risperdal.

“Mrs. Godboldo simply from the beginning was only attempting to do the best thing she could for her child and to protect her child from any and all harm,” Pitts said.

“There’s a litany of negative side effects this drug has; some of which the minor child, Arianna, was suffering from,” he said. “Its a psychotropic drug that was affecting her daughter’s behavior. The daughter was acting out in a way that was violent and aggressive, and Maryann Godboldo believed completely that it was caused by the medicine.”

[Catch up on this case]

Godboldo was charged with three counts of felonious assault, discharge of a weapon, resisting and obstructing an officer and felony firearm. Those charges were twice dismissed by Detroit courts then reinstated in 2013 after an appeal by Wane County Prosecutors.

The Godboldo case has received national attention as supporters are rallied behind her, saying they were focused on protecting parental rights. Supporters argued Child Protective Services overstepped their boundaries by trying to force their view on the family as to what kind of medication the girl should be given.

Pitts says family members are now helping Godboldo to care for Arianna, who is no longer on the drug.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia