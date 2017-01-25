Ford Releases Powerful Specs On GT Supercar

By George Fox – @GeorgeJFox

DETROIT (WWJ) Ford hopes to win discretionary income of speed junkies, wealthy consumers and legendary endurance race Le Mans with their latest version of the GT and with its new specs they have a good chance.

The GT won the GTE Pro class at the legendary 24-hour endurance race in 2016 besting Ferrari.

It’s hard to imagine getting 216 mph top speed and 647 horsepower from a V6, but that’s what Ford is saying about the upcoming GT. It beats every other Ford production vehicle on the track.

They point to the car’s “impressive aerodynamic efficiency and advanced active dynamics” helping the relatively small engine to achieve the impressive top speed.

In 2016 development testing, with all contenders track-prepped with new fluids, fresh tires and optimal suspension settings, in identical conditions and with the same driver behind the wheel, Ford GT bested both the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale at Calabogie Motorsports Park in Canada.

The lap times are as follows according to Ford:

Ford GT: 2:09.8

McLaren 675LT: 2:10.8

Ferrari 458 Speciale: 2:12.9

Ford says their new high-output 3.5-liter V6 powerplant produces the most horsepower of any EcoBoost production engine.

Ford GT’s dry weight just tops 3,000 pounds, which places the supercar between its two primary competitors, the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 488. Ford GT’s power-to-weight ratio is 4.72 pounds/horsepower.

“The Ford GT is all about performance,” said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development and chief technical officer. “We achieved considerable weight savings with the carbon fiber architecture. We then reinvested some of that savings into where it counts most – performance, specifically, the active dynamics. The result is an even faster car.”

The active dynamics systems – for both suspension and aerodynamics – are designed to make the car perform with optimum downforce, drag and balance at any speed, creating a faster setup regardless of driver skill level.