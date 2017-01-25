CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Former Quicken Loans Exec Charged With First Degree Murder Is Wife’s Stabbing

January 25, 2017 4:41 PM
Filed Under: Commerce Township, Noah Ravenscroft

COMMERCE TWP. (WWJ) – A 36-year-old Oakland County man has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Noah Ravenscroft, a former Quicken Loans executive, was arrested at the family’s upscale Commerce Township home Monday night after his wife was fatally stabbed.

Ravenscroft was arraigned via video before Judge Robert Bondy of the 52-1 District Court Wednesday afternoon and ordered held without bond. The judge also ordered that he have contact with anyone related to his wife, including his three children.

One of those children called 911 Monday and told a dispatcher that his father was going to get a knife.

Responding to the scene, in the 1700 block of Applebrook Drive, Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies found 38-year-old Kristy Ravenscroft dead on the living room floor, and her husband covered in blood.

All three of the couple’s children were located on the second floor of the home unharmed, and a kitchen knife believed to be the murder weapon was taken into evidence,

Sheriff’s officials said Noah Ravenscroft was treated at a hospital for apparently self-inflicted stab wounds before being booked at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office performed an autopsy Tuesday and ruled Kristy Ravenscrof’s death a homicide as the result of multiple stab wounds.

In a tweet, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard called it a “tragic” case, comparing it to another domestic violence incident in Pontiac last week.

“Two different husbands attacked their wives,” Bouchard tweeted. “…I have been in this business a long time and the sadness only seems to grow. I still hope society will learn how to deal with abusers and create a fully functional mental health system. Prayers and peace to the victims.”

According to a spokesperson for Quicken Loans, Noah Ravenscroft resigned his post as senior vice president in mid-December after more than 10 years with the company. Grief counselors have been made available to employees.

Police have not discussed a possible motive for the killing.

A preliminary exam in the case is scheduled for Feb. 8 before Judge Travis Reeds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia