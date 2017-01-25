Former Quicken Loans Exec Charged With First Degree Murder Is Wife’s Stabbing

COMMERCE TWP. (WWJ) – A 36-year-old Oakland County man has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Noah Ravenscroft, a former Quicken Loans executive, was arrested at the family’s upscale Commerce Township home Monday night after his wife was fatally stabbed.

Ravenscroft was arraigned via video before Judge Robert Bondy of the 52-1 District Court Wednesday afternoon and ordered held without bond. The judge also ordered that he have contact with anyone related to his wife, including his three children.

One of those children called 911 Monday and told a dispatcher that his father was going to get a knife.

Responding to the scene, in the 1700 block of Applebrook Drive, Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies found 38-year-old Kristy Ravenscroft dead on the living room floor, and her husband covered in blood.

All three of the couple’s children were located on the second floor of the home unharmed, and a kitchen knife believed to be the murder weapon was taken into evidence,

Sheriff’s officials said Noah Ravenscroft was treated at a hospital for apparently self-inflicted stab wounds before being booked at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office performed an autopsy Tuesday and ruled Kristy Ravenscrof’s death a homicide as the result of multiple stab wounds.

In a tweet, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard called it a “tragic” case, comparing it to another domestic violence incident in Pontiac last week.

“Two different husbands attacked their wives,” Bouchard tweeted. “…I have been in this business a long time and the sadness only seems to grow. I still hope society will learn how to deal with abusers and create a fully functional mental health system. Prayers and peace to the victims.”

According to a spokesperson for Quicken Loans, Noah Ravenscroft resigned his post as senior vice president in mid-December after more than 10 years with the company. Grief counselors have been made available to employees.

Police have not discussed a possible motive for the killing.

A preliminary exam in the case is scheduled for Feb. 8 before Judge Travis Reeds.