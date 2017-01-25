Knitting Store: No Yarn For Women’s Movement Protesters

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WWJ/AP) — The owner of a Tennessee knitting store doesn’t want anyone buying its yarn for arts and crafts for the women’s movement.

The Tennessean reported comments Tuesday on the Facebook page of The Joy of Knitting store in Franklin drew thousands of responses — both support and vows of a boycott.

The social media post by Elizabeth Poe said the “vulgarity, vile and evilness” of the women’s movement is “absolutely despicable.” She framed her comments around Saturday’s massive women’s march in Washington.

As a business owner and Christian, Poe wrote, she promotes “mutual respect, love … and integrity” and called the movement “counterproductive” to unity.

Thousands of men and women responded by comment to the post.

“While I support your right to make your feelings known, Elizabeth you really need to pick up a history book. The fact that you are able to own your own business is, in part due to some brave women marching decades ago,” said Chris Wlodarczyk on Facebook.

Thousands of movement marchers Saturday wore pink knitted, pointy-eared hats they called “pussyhats” — partly responding to Trump’s past caught-on-camera remarks about grabbing women’s genitalia.

