Man Fatally Shot After Struggle With Deputy In Michigan

January 25, 2017 8:59 AM

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been shot and killed after struggling with a sheriff’s deputy at a home in western Michigan.

Kent County Sheriff Larry Stelma says the deputies responded Tuesday night to a domestic dispute between two adult brothers at a home in Algoma Township.

According to authorities, two deputies went to the home and separated the men before one of them struggled with one of the deputies. Stelma says that deputy was injured and shots were fired, killing the man involved in the struggle. The other brother wasn’t injured.

Stelma said the injured deputy had cuts and bruises. Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.

Police in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming are handling the investigation into the shooting.

