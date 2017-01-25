Mayor A ‘No-Show’ At Warren City Council Meeting

January 25, 2017 1:05 AM
Filed Under: Mayor Fouts, Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – A heated city council meeting in Warren Tuesday night with residents showing up on both sides of the issue – voicing both support and condemnation of the city’s mayor.

The council received a report about the authenticity of recordings that allegedly contain the voice of Warren Mayor Jim Fouts saying disparaging remarks about older women, blacks and the disabled.

Recordings have surfaced that sound like Fouts denigrating women and using racial slurs. The mayor has denied it’s his voice. Regardless, many showed up at the meeting saying on record they want him out, stating he should resign or be forced out.

Fouts, who did not attend the meeting, also had supporters that were in the audience and also vocal – saying they believe the mayor when he says it’s not his voice on the audio tapes.

A referendum asking the mayor to submit to a lie-detector test did not pass a vote in the council — the vote — mainly symbolic would have had no legal standing to force Fouts to take a polygraph.

