Michigan State Fans Are Frustrated And Tom Izzo Can Relate [VIDEO]

January 25, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Tom Izzo, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

With Michigan State (12-9) mired in a three-game losing streak and drifting toward the NCAA Tournament bubble, the grumbling within the team’s fanbase is growing hot. But Tom Izzo, who has coached the Spartans to 19 consecutive tournament appearances, isn’t concerned about outside opinions.

In an exchange with Justin Rose after Tuesday night’s loss to Purdue, Izzo began by saying, “I don’t care about the fan base.”

Before taking offense, allow the coach to explain.

“If people want to complain, I don’t care. I really don’t,” Izzo said. “I know what I’m doing. I know what this team is going through. Nobody knows what they’re going through because nobody has had to do it. I’ve been here before and got to the tournament.

“Do I sit here everyday and think, ‘Boy, this is going to cost us getting to the tournament.’? I don’t do that. I’ve had to win three games in the Big Ten tournament to get there and do it. Do I like where we are? I don’t like where we are. Do I understand where we are? I understand where we are. Am I going to worry about what somebody says that has no clue about what this team has gone through and what this team is doing? I’m not going to worry about that.

“I feel the (fans’) disappointment. They’ve gotta be disappointed. (But) nobody should have been disappointed in the effort those young guys gave tonight. Nobody should be disappointed that I had to throw some guys in there that just aren’t ready, not good enough to play in those situations. I’ve got no problem with that. I thought the fans that were there did a great job. If some are at the local pubs and complaining, that’s their freedom of speech. It’s a great country.”

The full exchange is below.

Izzo isn’t dismissing the fans. He isn’t saying he doesn’t appreciate their support. He’s simply insulating his locker room from negativity and clarifying whose opinions matter and whose don’t. In regard to an extremely young team – four of the Spartan’s top five scorers are freshman – that probably can’t be emphasized enough.

The fans aren’t the only ones frustrated, by the way. Izzo’s emotions boiled over in the second half of Tuesday night’s loss, with his team down 7 points and losing control of the game. After one particularly distasteful play, Izzo took out his anger on his clipboard.

It’s been a tough year so far for the Spartans, who entered the season ranked No. 12 in the country. But if anyone can turn things around, it’s probably a guy who hasn’t missed the NCAA Tournament since 1997 — back when Miles Bridges (16.4 points per game), Nick Ward (13.2) and Cassius Winston (6.5) weren’t even born.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia