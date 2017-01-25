Pair Of Armed Robberies Reported Near University Of Michigan Overnight

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – A pair of armed robberies near the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus overnight has triggered a crime alert.

Police say a pedestrian reported being robbed at gunpoint around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday on Arch Street near Packard Street by a suspect who took off in a dark-colored vehicle.

Around that same time, police took another report of a pedestrian being robbed at gunpoint on Hill Street near S. Forest Street, less than a half-mile away from the first report. The call indicated possible gunfire, but officers determined that no shots had been fired.

As both incidents remain under investigation, police are reminding the campus community to be on alert for suspicious activity.

Look assertive and be aware of your surroundings.

Be aware that your risk increases in secluded and isolated areas.

Walk with a trusted friend or co-worker when possible.

Trust your intuition — if a particular situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative

Have your keys in hand before you reach your vehicle or residence.

If you feel threatened on campus, look for a blue light emergency phone or call 911 from any phone.

Keep rooms and apartments locked at all times.

Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to contact university police at 734-763-1131, or Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6939.