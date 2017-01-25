Police: Student ‘Possibly Stabbed’ Following Basketball Game At Redford Union High School

January 25, 2017 9:26 AM

REDFORD (WWJ) – A hotly-contested basketball game in Redford ended with one student apparently getting stabbed.

The incident happened Tuesday night near Redford Union High School on Kinloch Street, near Beech Daly and 6 Mile roads.

Police tell WWJ’s Charlie Langton it was a “possible stabbing” that occurred after a basketball game with Redford Thurston, which won 66-65 in double overtime.

A large crowd had gathered off school grounds when a student felt a pain in his back like he had been stabbed, according to police. The student was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released. His injury was described as non-life threatening.

Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The suspect remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-387-2500.

It’s the second incident this month in Redford where a student has been injured following a high school basketball game. Two weeks ago, on Jan. 13, two teens were injured when shots rang out after a basketball game at Old Redford Academy against Bradford High School had ended.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia