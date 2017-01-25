Police: Student ‘Possibly Stabbed’ Following Basketball Game At Redford Union High School

REDFORD (WWJ) – A hotly-contested basketball game in Redford ended with one student apparently getting stabbed.

The incident happened Tuesday night near Redford Union High School on Kinloch Street, near Beech Daly and 6 Mile roads.

Police tell WWJ’s Charlie Langton it was a “possible stabbing” that occurred after a basketball game with Redford Thurston, which won 66-65 in double overtime.

A large crowd had gathered off school grounds when a student felt a pain in his back like he had been stabbed, according to police. The student was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released. His injury was described as non-life threatening.

Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The suspect remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-387-2500.

It’s the second incident this month in Redford where a student has been injured following a high school basketball game. Two weeks ago, on Jan. 13, two teens were injured when shots rang out after a basketball game at Old Redford Academy against Bradford High School had ended.