Report: Glenn Robinson III To Participate In NBA Slam Dunk Contest

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The NBA dunk contest is an event that I look forward to every year.

Some fans have grown to hate the dunk contest, but I will never turn my back on it.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday afternoon that former Michigan Wolverine and Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III is the first named participant in the 2017 NBA Dunk Contest.

Robinson III has really become a nice NBA player since being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014. Even though his numbers this season (6.4 ppg and 3.7 rpg) aren’t spectacular he is making a name for himself as a good role player in the league.

Below are some of Robinson III’s best dunks from his time at Michigan as well in the NBA.









Who else would you like to see in this year’s dunk contest?